Man Pleads Guilty to 1st Degree Assault After 2023 Shooting in Owings

On June 17, 2024, Stephen Louis Betz pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to first degree assault and reckless endangerment. Sentencing is scheduled for September 13, 2024, before Judge Mark S. Chandlee. Betz is facing a maximum punishment of 25 years incarceration.

On September 10, 2023, Betz and two other unidentified males entered a home in Owings and confronted the residents about alleged stolen medication.

An argument ensued and one of the unidentified men displayed a firearm. The argument continued outside the home where shots were fired, striking the victim and a neighboring house.

Investigators determined that Betz brought the gunman to the scene in an effort to collect money that he thought was owed to him.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Allison S. Walton.