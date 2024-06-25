Hollywood Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty After Dog is Euthanized Due to Severe Injuries

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, police responded to the St. Mary’s County Animal Shelter on FDR Boulevard, in California, to assist animal control.

Police arrived on scene and made contact with the Animal Control Supervisor who stated she had an Animal Control Officer on a service call that had criminal elements to it and required police intervention.

Earlier in the day, Kenjewel McCullough, 44, of Hollywood, called into the shelter seeking information about a dog in her possession that had been injured. She was advised to immediately call dispatch to have the on-call Animal Control Officer respond to the residence to further investigate.

Police responded to the residence located on Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, to check the welfare of the dog.

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) returned to the shelter with Alfredo (an injured dog) from the veterinary clinic. Due to the severity of Alfredo’s injuries, the veterinary staff attempted life-saving measures, however, his condition was so severe he required euthanasia.

Police observed Alfredo’s body covered in burns and both hind legs were broken. Police observed burns and scars spanning the entirety of the forearm area of Alfredo’s front legs, and a very large burn to the entire outer thigh area of Alfredo’s right hind leg. On the same leg, there was a contusion approximately the size of a quarter.

Alfredo was covered with various other burn marks and scars, some still with fresh scabs. It should be noted that Alfredo was staying in a blue kiddie pool at McCullough’s residence for safekeeping. According to the veterinarian, the burns on Alfredo were either from sitting in a large quantity of urine for an extended period or the hot plastic of the kiddie pool. Alfredo’s injuries prevented him from exiting the kiddie pool. Per the X-rays, Alfredo suffered several bone breaks to his hindquarters area and his stomach contents consisted of trash.

According to McCullough, Alfredo was found in this condition on Sunday 6/09/2024. Police responded to the residence of McCullough and attempted to make contact with her.

While on the scene, police were notified of 2 puppies at the rear of the residence locked in a crate outside. It was approximately 84 degrees outside with full sun. The dogs had a blanket partially covering the top of the crate, but not blocking the sun. The two puppies were outside with incredibly distended abdomens and were locked in a crate that had a floor caked with feces. There was a bowl in the crate, that was completely dry. The only thing in the bowl was two pieces of feces. The amount of feces in the crate was so large that the two puppies’ feet were caked with the contents as well.

Both puppies were emaciated to the point where their ribs could be counted individually from a distance away. McCullough stated on Sunday she came home and observed Alfredo in the woods with debilitating injuries and placed him into a kiddie pool for an unknown reason. McCullough stated numerous times that Alfredo was discovered on Sunday. McCullough assured police that the previous night Alfredo was brought inside of the residence and had photographs on her phone to prove it.

Police observed a video of McCullough rubbing the back end of Alfredo which prompted him to yelp and attempt to evade physical contact. Police then realized the video was dated June 5th, 2024, (the Wednesday before). When McCullough was questioned about the discrepancy in the dates provided, she stated it was just sometime last week and she did not really know when everything had happened.

It was determined that both puppies were suffering from muscular atrophy and required physical therapy to properly mature. Both puppies’ abdomens were distended, consistent with an intestinal parasitic worm infestation. The puppies were being fed adult dog kibble. Numerous times, McCullough stated she did not have the financial ability to pay for veterinary care for Alfredo.

According to Animal Control, both puppies required immediate medical intervention. Due to Alfredo’s disposition and the lack of care being provided to the puppies, Animal Control seized both puppies.

McCullough was questioned about how Alfredo came to be in such poor condition, and she stated that she came home to find him in the woods in poor condition. McCullough believed Alfredo had been struck by a vehicle, however, there was no evidence of a vehicle strike. The injuries to Alfredo were consistent with blunt force trauma. It should also be noted, the Defendant stated Alfredo was placed into the empty kiddie pool, with no food or water, when he was initially located but had jumped out on his own and gone into the thick brush area of McCullough’s yard. Alfredo’s injuries were again, so severe that he required two people to carry him to an animal control vehicle as his back legs were non-functioning. The kiddie pool had a very strong urine smell and had what appeared to be a very large dry urine stain, spanning half of the pool.

A criminal summons was issued for Kenjewel McCullough, 44, of Hollywood charging her with 1 Count of Felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty and 3 Counts of Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty, 7 Counts of Animal Cruelty Failure to Provide, via criminal summons. Her preliminary court hearing is 7/26/2024 at 1:00 p.m.