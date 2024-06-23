UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Charged with Attempted Murder of His Ex-Wife

UPDATE 6/23/2024 @ 7:05 p.m.: During the evening of June 22, 2024, The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a reported assault at the 45000 block of Nicholas Court in Lexington Park.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who advised she was supposed to meet her ex-husband, John William Alvarado, 47, of Mechanicsville. When the victim approached the suspect, Alvarado exited his vehicle, pointed a loaded handgun at the victim, and proceeded to strike her with the handgun several times. Alvarado then discharged the handgun twice and fled the scene.

The victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to continue the investigation, and the subsequent investigation revealed that Alvarado had a previously disqualifying criminal conviction that prohibited him from possessing firearms.

On June 23, 2024, Detectives received an arrest warrant for Alvarado.

Detectives received information Alvarado was in the Leonardtown area, and with the assistance of deputies from the Patrol Division, a traffic stop was conducted where the suspect was taken into custody.

John William Alvarado, 47, of Mechanicsville was charged with:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Firearm Use During the Commission of a Violent Crime

Regulated Firearm Illegal Possession

Loaded Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment and related charges

Alvarado is currently being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

UPDATE 6/23/2024 @ 6:00 p.m.: SMNEWSNET has learned an arrest has been made and will release any and all information to the public as soon as it becomes available to us.

UPDATE 6/23/2024 @ 4:15 p.m.: The suspect in the assault is still at large, SMNEWSNET has attempted to get a an official statement from the sheriff’s office for the past six hours, but they refuse to release ANY information about the incident. The description of the suspect is unknown. It is also unknown if the suspect is still in the area, and if any caution should be taken by the public.

6/22/2024: On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 9:46 p.m., police responded to the 45600 block of Nicholas Court in Great Mills, for the reported assault in progress with possible shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult female suffering from injuries to the head after an assault. Deputies located at least one shell casing at the scene.

Emergency medical personnel was dispatched to the scene and a short time after their arrival, a helicopter was requested for the victim.

EMS transported the patient to the Maryland State Police Aviation Hangar in Hollywood to meet Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 who transported the female to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and updates will be provided when they become available.



