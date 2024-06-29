LIVE VIDEO: From St. Mary’s Freedom Fest @ St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds

St. Mary’s Freedom Fest is an Independence Day celebration. Music, entertainment, food, activities and a grand fireworks display at dark.

This is a free admission event.

We’re so excited for the fireworks tonight at St. Mary’s Freedom Fest!

Remember to bring your chairs, blankets, and maybe even your dancing shoes!

Let’s keep it fun and safe by leaving these items at home:

• Alcohol

• Coolers

• Smoking and Vaping

• Drugs

• Weapons

• Sparklers or outside fireworks

• Drones

• Pop-up tents

Get ready for an amazing evening filled with fun and spectacular fireworks! Let’s make this a night to remember!

