Missing Person Alert – Charles County Sheriff’s Office – Please Share

Charles County Sheriff’s officers are searching for John Franchi, age 74, who was reported missing early this morning by a care worker.

Franchi was last seen on July 8 at his house on Western View Drive in La Plata but has not been seen or heard from since.

Franchi is known to take walks throughout the area and on the farm where he lives; however, he does not have his cell phone.

He is 5’5”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, silver hair, and glasses.

Franchi is currently under a doctor’s care. Officers are utilizing drones, K-9s, and ATVs to search the area.

Anyone who has information about Franchi should call 9-1-1