Officers De-Escalate and Arrest Suspect Without Incident After He Shoots TV in La Plata Residence

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a house in La Plata for the report of a male who fired a gunshot at a television and threatened two people who were inside during an argument.

Responding officers immediately established a perimeter around the house while another officer was able to make telephone contact with the armed subject.

Through dialogue, the officers effectively persuaded the individual to exit the home peacefully where he was taken into custody.

The two people who were also inside the residence were not injured. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

The suspect, Alfredo Arroyo, 45, of La Plata, was charged with first-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, and other related charges.

De-escalation techniques are vital for police officers when arriving at potentially dangerous scenes, aiming to resolve conflicts swiftly and safely whenever possible.

While quick reactions are sometimes necessary, officers trained in de-escalation can sometimes effectively defuse tense situations through communication and conflict resolution strategies. Officer Harden is investigating.