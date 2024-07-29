Virginia Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick

Bryan Steve Velasquez, 30, of Alexandria, Virginia, faces numerous charges after a recent traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a firearm in his vehicle. The incident occurred on June 12, 2024, on Route 4 near Oakland Hall Road in Prince Frederick.

According to court documents, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a disabled blue Acura Integra with two flat tires on the shoulder of the road. When Deputy First Class (DFC) Lewis and DFC Idol arrived, they found Velasquez showing signs of impairment. His eyes were bloodshot, his speech slurred, and he struggled to maintain his balance.

Initially, Velasquez was not arrested for driving under the influence since he was not observed operating the vehicle. However, when the tow truck arrived, Velasquez attempted to drive the car toward the tow truck despite being told multiple times that he was impaired. This led to his immediate arrest.

During the arrest, Velasquez was reportedly uncooperative, argumentative, and accused the officers of racial profiling. “You racially profiled me and violated my rights,” Velasquez yelled, refusing to listen to the officers’ explanations.

A search of his person revealed a plastic tube with suspected heroin residue and a firearm holster. Velasquez admitted the gun was in the car, saying, “The gun is in the car.” Officers found a loaded Glock 43X 9mm handgun hidden in the vehicle’s dashboard. Additionally, tinfoil with burn marks, often used to consume drugs, was discovered under the driver’s seat.

Velasquez was charged with multiple offenses, including:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Handgun in a vehicle

Loaded handgun in a vehicle

Driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance

Reckless driving

Negligent driving

Unauthorized display and use of registration plate

Velasquez was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he continued to display disruptive behavior, including banging his head against the patrol car cage.

The items found during the search have been sent to the Maryland State Police Lab for forensic testing. Velasquez does not possess a concealed carry permit for Maryland, adding to the severity of his charges.

Velasquez’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 15, 2024, at the Calvert County District Court.