Car Theft Ring Uncovered in Calvert County: Criminal Summons Issued for Three Suspects

Authorities in Calvert County have issued criminal summonses to three men in connection with an alleged car theft ring operating in the area. James Edward Jackson, 31, of Baltimore, Timothy Isaac Foxx, 29, of Fort Washington, and Desmon Diamon Speight, 29 of Brandywine face multiple charges including motor vehicle theft, conspiracy, and malicious destruction of property.

Jackson, Foxx, and Speight, have been charged with the following offenses:

Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft: Jackson allegedly attempted to steal a 2018 Cadillac CTS from N Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

Theft of Property Valued Between $25,000 and $100,000: The Cadillac, valued at $82,000, was reportedly targeted in the theft.

Rogue and Vagabond: Jackson is accused of being in Walsh’s vehicle with the intent to commit theft.

Conspiracy to Commit Motor Vehicle Theft: Jackson, Foxx, and Speight reportedly conspired to steal the Cadillac CTS.

Malicious Destruction of Property Over $1,000: Jackson allegedly damaged the sunroof of the Cadillac, causing $4,111.60 in damages.

Motor Vehicle Theft: The three men are charged with stealing a 2022 GMC Denali 3500, valued at $100,000, from Gregory Pirner at 935 N Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

Theft of Property Valued Over $100,000: The GMC Denali theft adds to the serious nature of the charges.

Conspiracy to Commit Motor Vehicle Theft: Additional charges of conspiracy among the three men regarding the GMC Denali theft.

The investigation began on June 20, 2024, when deputies responded to reports of attempted vehicle thefts at Bayside Chevrolet and Winegardner GMC in Prince Frederick. An owner of a 2018 Cadillac CTS, reported that his car had been broken into via the sunroof, causing significant damage. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a stolen Maryland registration plate, linking the crime to another vehicle theft in the area.

Later that same day, deputies were dispatched to Winegardner GMC, where a victim reported his 2022 GMC Denali 3500 had been stolen. Surveillance footage showed a suspect breaking into the vehicle and driving away.

License Plate Reader (LPR) data was instrumental in tracing the stolen vehicles and identifying the suspect vehicle, a white Mazda Mazda3, registered to April Shannon Redd. The Mazda was frequently seen in areas linked to the suspects, including Foxx’s residence in Fort Washington.

LPR data indicated the suspect vehicle and the stolen vehicles traveling together at various points, supporting the conspiracy charges. On June 20, 2024, the suspect vehicle was seen entering and exiting Calvert County multiple times, coinciding with the thefts.

On July 16, 2024, detectives executed search warrants at Carlton Avenue in Temple Hills. During the search, they discovered key programming devices, a window punch, and other tools associated with vehicle thefts. Items linked to Foxx, such as mail and a bank card, were also found, further implicating him in the crimes.

A stolen Coachmen Leprechaun Motorhome from Anne Arundel County was recovered at the same location, along with a satchel matching the one seen on surveillance footage during the thefts. The search also revealed that Foxx and Jackson’s mobile phones stopped communicating to cell towers shortly after the search, indicating they were aware of the investigation.

Mobile phone records played a crucial role in identifying and tracking the suspects. Data from Foxx’s and Jackson’s phones showed their presence at the crime scenes and their movements before and after the thefts. Phone records also revealed frequent communication between the suspects, further supporting the conspiracy charges.

Foxx’s phone was tracked to the vicinity of the thefts at the same times as the LPR data showed the suspect vehicle. Similarly, Jackson’s phone was linked to the CashApp account used during the thefts, and Speight’s phone data confirmed his involvement through coordinated movements with the other suspects.

On July 16, 2024, detectives found the stolen 2022 GMC Denali 3500 parked on Tulip Avenue in District Heights. The vehicle still bore the stolen Maryland registration plate. Another stolen registration plate from a previous theft in Montgomery County was also recovered at the scene.