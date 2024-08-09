Record-Breaking Fentanyl Seizure in St. Mary’s County: Deputies Recover Over a Kilogram, Gun, Three Vehicles and Other Drugs

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division into drug distribution activities, multiple search and seizure warrants were executed at two residences in St. Mary’s County at approximately 7:13 p.m. on August 8, 2024.

Through a search of a residence located in the 22000 block of Towey Ct., Great Mills, MD, the occupants and three seized vehicles, officers recovered a cache of drugs, including 1,057.81 grams of fentanyl and 294.13 grams of cocaine.

Also recovered were significant quantities of methamphetamine, amphetamine, and controlled prescription medications, along with $9740 in US currency, a digital scale, packaging materials, a shotgun, and four cellular phones.

A concurrent search at a residence located in the 20000 block of Ridge Road in Lexington Park resulted in the recovery of US currency, a digital scale, a cellular phone, and CDS paraphernalia.



The operation involved assistance from the SMCSO Emergency Services Team, Patrol Division, and allied partners from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

James William Blackiston III, 31, Jasmine Samaria Votra, 36, and Willis Matthews Brooks, 43, all of Great Mills, MD, were arrested and charged with four counts of CDS Possession – Not Cannabis and Possession with Intent to Distribute. Additionally, Blackiston and Votra were charged with CDS possession of a large amount (fentanyl), while Brooks was charged with possession of a firearm with a drug trafficking crime connection.

Following the arrests, Sheriff Steve Hall said, “This is the largest seizure of fentanyl ever made in St. Mary’s County. It points to the scope of the problem we face daily to keep our community safe from this dangerous and deadly substance. The investigation and seizure are a testament to the level of commitment our deputies have to continue this fight against crime.”

The three suspects were transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await bond hearings.





