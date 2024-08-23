Escalating Gun Violence in St. Mary’s County: A Community Under Siege

St. Mary’s County, once known for its peaceful and tight-knit communities, is now grappling with an alarming rise in gun violence. The surge in shootings has left residents feeling vulnerable and has prompted concerns about the safety of their neighborhoods. Columbus Drive, in particular, has become a symbol of this disturbing trend, with multiple incidents of gunfire reported throughout the year. However, it’s important to note that these shootings represent just one of the many communities in St. Mary’s County experiencing such violence. Numerous other areas within the county are also facing a similar, if not worse, escalation in gun-related incidents.

The wave of violence in St. Mary’s County began long before 2024, with the incidents highlighted here representing just a small part of a much longer and troubling pattern. One of the significant incidents from this year occurred on January 14, 2024, when police responded to the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park after multiple 911 calls reported shots fired. An occupied residence was struck by bullets, although no injuries were reported. This incident marked the beginning of what would become a year fraught with gunfire and fear.

Just weeks later, on March 2, 2024, another shooting was reported on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park. An 18-year-old man, Dakarai Amon Mason, was found with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The investigation revealed that Mason had been involved in a firefight and attempted to hide his firearm before being apprehended by police. Mason now faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm.

One of the most concerning aspects of the rising violence is the absence of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force, which played a crucial role in combating gun violence in the past. This task force, initially formed in July 2020, was instrumental in reducing gun-related crimes by maintaining a high visibility presence in at-risk neighborhoods, executing search warrants, and seizing illegal firearms.

During its three-month-long mission in 2021, the task force executed over 100 search warrants, made 65 arrests, and seized 19 guns. Their efforts were widely praised for making a significant impact on reducing gun violence in the county. However, despite these successes, the Sheriff’s Office disbanded the task force, leaving a gap in proactive law enforcement strategies aimed at curbing the rising tide of violence.

Lt. Shawn Moses, the coordinator of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force, emphasized the importance of their work, stating, “The cumulative results produced by the task force undoubtedly serve as a testament to how the community and law enforcement can work together to investigate and deter violent crime.”

Sheriff Tim Cameron also acknowledged the task force’s contributions, noting that their work had “made a significant improvement in the quality of life in the St. Mary’s County community.” However, he assured the public that the agency would continue to address these issues through community engagement, intervention, and prevention efforts. Despite these promises, the absence of the task force has left the community more vulnerable to the very violence it once worked to prevent.

The violence continued to escalate, with more incidents occurring in rapid succession. In April 2024, there were several shootings in a single week. On April 15, 2024, a projectile struck an apartment door on Columbus Drive. Just two days later, gunfire erupted again, damaging vehicles on Windsor Drive and Kearsarge Place. Later that same day, an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire on Columbus Drive, resulting in minor injuries from shattered glass.

As summer approached, the frequency of shootings showed no sign of slowing down. On May 27, 2024, a man was seen firing multiple shots towards a residence on Columbus Drive. Although no injuries were reported, the incident highlighted the growing danger in the area.

By mid-year, the situation had become dire. On June 26, 2024, a shooting involving multiple rounds from different firearms took place on Columbus Drive. While no one was injured, the arrest of 23-year-old Davione Syheme Mason, one of the suspects, underscored the seriousness of the situation. Witnesses reported that Mason was involved in a shootout with another vehicle, further adding to the sense of lawlessness that has plagued the community.

July 2024 saw yet another shooting, this time on Pacific Drive, where individuals in two vehicles exchanged gunfire. Once again, shell casings were found at the scene, and a residence was struck by a stray bullet. The lack of injuries in these incidents has done little to reassure residents who live in constant fear of the next shooting.

The persistent gunfire and lack of significant progress in curbing the violence have left the residents of St. Mary’s County feeling abandoned and unsafe. Despite the ongoing investigations and the efforts of law enforcement, the shootings continue, and the community remains on edge.

The situation in St. Mary’s County is a stark reminder of the impact that unchecked gun violence can have on a community. As the year progresses, it is clear that more needs to be done to restore peace and safety to the area. The residents of St. Mary’s County deserve to live without the constant threat of gunfire, and it is up to both law enforcement and the community to work together to bring an end to this tragic chapter in the county’s history.