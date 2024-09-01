Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Read-Ending Car in Charlotte Hall

On Saturday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and sedan involved in a rear-end style collision with the motorcyclist conscious, alert and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. The occupants of the vehicle denied transport.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle was recklessly driving, lane splitting and speeding prior to rear-ending the sedan. Police are investigating and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

