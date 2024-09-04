Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Dump Truck in Waldorf, Marking 21st Road Fatality in Charles County This Year

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon in Waldorf, adding to the rising number of road fatalities in Charles County this year.

The accident occurred on September 4, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Middletown Road and Lexington Drive. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and was not injured.

This incident marks the 21st road fatality in Charles County in 2024. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

As the number of fatalities continues to climb, local officials are urging both drivers and pedestrians to exercise extra caution on the roads.