Benedict Bridge Closed Due to Serious Motor Vehicle Collision

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 11:02 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Benedict Bridge for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

First Responders from Calvert and Charles County responded to the scene and found a two vehicle collision with two trapped and one unresponsive.

A helicopter was pre-launched to land nearby for two patients, one suffering life-threatening injuries.

The collision is located at Hallowing Point Road and Hallowing Lane just prior to the Benedict Bridge. Expect extended delays.

All traffic is being turned around, the bridge will be closed for the Reconstruction and ongoing investigation.