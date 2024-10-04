All Arrests and Criminal Summons Issued in Calvert County 9/27/2024 to 10/3/2024

Each week, SMNEWSNET.COM will provide a list of all arrests and criminal summonses issued in Calvert County. In the spirit of transparency, we are committed to keeping our community informed about local law enforcement activities. This list includes arrests made by both the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, providing a comprehensive look at the incidents impacting our community.

September 27, 2024

Kenneth Eugene Rollins, of Solomons, Maryland, was arrested and charged with three counts of CDS distribution of narcotics and CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Daniel Joseph Leaman, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

Chelsea Lee Hoofnagle, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Candida Ann Marie Bowen, of Saint Leonard, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

Royce Heigh, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

Corey Carnell Thomas, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Christopher Michael Cain, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree and assault – first degree.

September 28, 2024

Joseph Jerome Young, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, assault – second degree, and disorderly conduct.

Michael Fontez Gross, of Saint Leonard, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Dorene Jones, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

Tyrone Don Vaughan, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree, resist/interfere with arrest, obstructing and hindering, fail to obey a reasonable/lawful order, disorderly conduct, disarm law officer, and trespass – posted property.

September 29, 2024

Jerry Allan Campbell, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis and two counts of CDS: possess paraphernalia.

Barry Jeremiah Parran, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

Roland Lee Owens, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with violating a protective order.

Isabella Jordan Smith, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree and assault – second degree.

Brandon McNeil Robinson, of no fixed address, Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace/disorderly, resist/interfere with arrest, and obstructing and hindering.

September 30, 2024

Brandon Michael Buckler, of Huntingtown, Maryland, was arrested and charged with harassment: a course of conduct and peace order: fail to comply.

Antoinette Lajuan Montgomery, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was issued a criminal citation and charged with entering Safeway after being duly notified not to do so.

October 1, 2024

Dorian Lavant Dickerson, of Solomons, Maryland, was arrested and charged with trespass: private property.

Jennifer Duperly, of Huntingtown, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Steven Thorton Etter, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with trespass: private property, obstructing and hindering, and resist/interfere with arrest.

Cordell Tyrone Sollers, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with four counts of CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Karina Marie Maldonado, of Dunkirk, Maryland, was arrested and charged with theft less than $100.00.

October 2, 2024

Christina Lynn Sodero, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Amelia Marie Dorwart, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS: possess paraphernalia and CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Darius David Jackson, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Richie Aaron Harper, of Saint Leonard, Maryland, was issued a criminal citation and charged with disorderly conduct.

October 3, 2024

Steven Thorton Etter, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with trespass: private property.

Tony Donell Chase, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with burglary – third degree, burglary – fourth degree dwelling, and malicious destruction of property valued over $1,000.

Amelia Marie Dorwart, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Jhunior Moises Mendez Pena, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, was arrested and charged with theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 and burglary – fourth degree theft.

Brian Lockhart Kimber, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with trespass: private property and intoxicated public disturbance.

Margaret Elizabeth Whitten, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

Darius David Jackson, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with three counts of CDS: possess – not cannabis and two counts of CDS: possess paraphernalia.