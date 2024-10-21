Man Faces Charges After Incidents at Holiday Inn and Dunkin Donuts in Prince Frederick

On October 7, 2024, Dustin John-Caleb Halfhill, 33, of Coos Bay, Oregon, was arrested in Prince Frederick, Maryland, following multiple disturbances at local businesses.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a Dunkin Donuts located on Old Field Lane after employees reported a disorderly individual causing a scene inside the store.

Earlier in the day, Halfhill had already been involved in a separate incident at the Holiday Inn Express on Solomons Island Road, where he allegedly threw a decorative pumpkin at a receptionist. Though the employee declined to press charges, Halfhill was asked to leave the hotel. Despite officers providing him with directions to another nearby hotel, Halfhill returned to the area shortly after and entered Dunkin Donuts.

Inside the Dunkin Donuts, Halfhill reportedly began yelling at the staff, demanding to use a phone. Officers responded to the scene and directed Halfhill to leave the premises. However, he refused to comply and continued yelling in the area. When asked if he was refusing to leave, Halfhill confirmed, stating “yeah.” Officers then placed him under arrest.

Halfhill was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.

Following his arrest, he was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Halfhill is scheduled to appear in court on November 7, 2024.

