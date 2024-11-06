Gregory Michael “Greg” White, 75, of Owings, MD, passed away on November 1, 2024, at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Born on July 27, 1949, in Cheverly, MD. to Julia M. (Miller) and Robert A. White. Greg grew up in Bladensburg, graduated from Bladensburg Senior High, class of 1969, and in 1970 he married Sandra Lee Ann (Casey). He attended University of Maryland where he learned electrical code to become a journeyman electrician. Over the course of his career, he lent his expertise to Hawkins Electric Services, University of Maryland, and the federal government at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., and Joint Base Andrews. Greg enjoyed fishing, and especially spending time with his grandchildren, and supporting them at their sporting events.

Greg is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-four years, Sandra “Sandi” White of Owings; daughter Robin White of Alexandria; son Tim White and his wife Melissa of Owings; grandchildren Chantel and her husband Kevin of Dunkirk, Devin and his wife Caitlyn of Glen Burnie, Tyler, and Natalie; great-grandchildren Lanna, and McKenna; brothers Kenneth, and Roger White. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Julia White.