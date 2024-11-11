Hermanville Road in Lexington Park Closed Due to Motor Vehicle Collision

On Monday, November 11, 2024, at approximately 1:21 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Hermanville Road and Melissa Moore Lane in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with possible entrapment and vehicle on fire.

911 callers then reported the subjects were running from the scene and advised the vehicle was possibly stolen.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to confirm a single vehicle on its roof after striking a utility pole with no fire, no entrapment and witnesses reporting the occupants ran away on foot towards Three Notch Road.

Deputies and K9 units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

No known injuries have been reported.

SMECO, Verizon and a Broadband company was requested to respond as the utility pole was completely destroyed and needs to be replaced.

Citizens can use Melissa Moore Lane for a detour, or Point Lookout Road to Hermanville. Extended delays are expected for repair time.

