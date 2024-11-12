Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Indian Head Under Investigation

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at approximately 4:36 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 5905 Bicknell Road in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one overturned and wires down.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle overturned after striking a utility pole with the operator still in the vehicle.

Firefighters requested an additional rescue squad and a helicopter for the trapped patient.

First Responders pronounced the single occupant deceased on the scene a short time later. The helicopter was cancelled and the scene turned over to police for their investigation.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Bicknell Road will be closed for the next 2 or more hours.