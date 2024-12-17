VIDEO UPDATE: Maryland Office of Attorney General Investigating 36-Year-Old Chesapeake Beach Man Killed After Running from Police in Calvert County

Graphic nature has been blurred, viewer discretion is still advised.

UPDATE 12/17/2024: Video added – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released the body-worn camera footage from the fatal police-involved vehicle collision that occurred Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Calvert County, Maryland. The investigation is ongoing.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Justin Foreman of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

UPDATE 11/20/2024: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent, and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy involved in the fatal police-involved vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County, Maryland.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Justin Foreman of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. The involved deputy is assigned to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s patrol division, and has been identified as Deputy First Class T. Strong, a 4-year veteran.



The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal vehicle collision following an attempted traffic stop that occurred in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County, Maryland, on Saturday evening.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Saturday November 16, 2024, at approximately 8:50 p.m., a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was in a marked police cruiser sitting stationary in the area of MD Route 261 and 17th Street in Chesapeake Beach.

The deputy observed a gold Ford Mustang pass their cruiser at a high rate of speed, traveling southbound on MD Route 261. The deputy activated their emergency equipment and pulled onto the road in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the car did not stop. After approximately 1.6 miles, the Mustang crossed the double yellow line into the oncoming lane, left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Deputies provided the driver of the Mustang with medical aid until EMS arrived on scene and took over lifesaving efforts.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead on scene. The involved deputies were equipped with body-worn cameras.

The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected].

The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol.

The IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 days are necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.



