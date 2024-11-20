Police in Charles County Arrest La Plata Man Who Killed His 15-Year-Old Stepson

UPDATE 11/20/2024: On November 20 at 12:11 a.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Huntt Road in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

The caller indicated the suspect, Darshan Eric Williams, age 48, of La Plata, who resides at the house, shot his 15-year-old stepson. When officers arrived, they observed the suspect standing outside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Upon entering the home, officers located the victim, Michael Edward Clemons, age 15, who was unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived; however, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was upset the victim did not complete some household chores.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center and is waiting to be seen before a district court commissioner.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494.

The investigation is ongoing.

