UPDATE: Nanjemoy Man Found Guilty of 237 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography Charges, Faces 1,465 Years in Prison

UPDATE 10/27/2025: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, a Charles County jury, after a three-day trial, convicted Dennis Demoine Smith, 65, of Nanjemoy, of 28 counts of Use of a Computer to Depict Minors in a Sexual Act and 237 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Between January and April of 2023, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received 14 cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The reports indicated that files containing child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to the Verizon Cloud linked to Smith’s phone number.

Following an investigation into the reported files, detectives obtained and executed a search and seizure warrant for Smith and his residence. During the search, several electronic devices were recovered. A forensic examination of those devices revealed numerous files containing child sexual abuse material depicting children under the age of 16.

On November 19, 2024, Smith was apprehended. However, during the course of the investigation, detectives discovered additional files containing child pornographic material, including 28 screen recordings that were created by Smith himself.

A sentencing date for Smith has been set for December 23, 2025, at 9 a.m. He faces 1,465 years in prison.

11/22/2024: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a suspect in connection with the possession of child pornography.

Between January and April of 2023, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received 14 Cyber tips, which were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) by a cloud storage provider. The tips outlined a user who was storing child pornographic files in their cloud storage account.

After a thorough review of the files, CCSO detectives identified Dennis Demoine Smith, age 57, of Nanjemoy, as the suspect. Detectives executed a search warrant for Smith and his residence, resulting in the recovery of several electronic devices. Smith’s devices were downloaded by the CCSO Digital Forensics Unit which found multiple child pornographic files. Evidence linking Smith to the cloud storage account was also located on Smith’s electronic devices.

On November 8, the facts of the case were presented to a Charles County Grand Jury, which indicted Smith with 24 counts of possession of child pornography. An arrest warrant was issued. On November 19, the CCSO Warrant/Fugitive Unit located and apprehended Smith.

On November 20, a judge released Smith from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring. Detective Horrocks investigated.