Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office Offers Free Uber Rides on Thanksgiving Eve and New Year’s Eve as Part of Annual “Drive Sober” Initiative

The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is returning with its fourth year of the “Drive Sober” initiative to spread awareness of the grave dangers of driving impaired and help the public take preventative measures.

The “Drive Sober” initiative will run during the holiday season – November 25, 2024, through January 1, 2025 – which is one of the deadliest times on the roadways due to drunk driving.

As in prior years, the SAO remains committed to offering the community safe rides home through rideshare. On Wednesday, November 27, 2024 (Thanksgiving Eve) from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2024, drivers 21+ years of age can download the Uber app and use the SAO’s code for up to $15 off a ride in Charles County to prevent impaired driving.

The code will be available on our official Drive Sober webpage ( www.ccsao.us/DriveSober ). For the first time, the SAO will also offer an Uber code on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on January 1, 2025. Limited quantities are available.

The SAO will continue to distribute rideshare gift cards, nonalcoholic drink vouchers, and keychain breathalyzers throughout the initiative.

The SAO will also display a new billboard featuring State’s Attorney Tony Covington imploring motorists to “Drive Sober. Make it home for the holidays.”

Further information on where to pick up the “Drive Sober” materials, the effects of impaired driving, and more can be found on the SAO’s website, www.ccsao.us/DriveSober .

