Police Investigating Anti-Gun Violence Advocate Shot and Killed Outside PG County Restaurant

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting outside of the Jasper’s Restaurant located at 9640 Lottsford Road, early Saturday morning. The victim is 33-year-old Cornelius McDonald of Upper Marlboro.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim at approximately 12:45 am on November 30, 2024. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to identify and arrest the suspect who fled the scene. Preliminarily, detectives are looking into whether the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com , the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0071514.

Statement from Council Member Wala Blegay “The tragic shooting outside Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo has deeply shaken our county. We lost a beloved leader, Cornelius Neal McDonald, a longtime community member who attended Largo High School and whose dedication to uplifting others has left a lasting legacy. My heart goes out to his family, friends, the Largo High School community, and all those mourning this senseless act of violence.

I have spoken with law enforcement, and they assured me that their investigation is well underway. I thank them for their diligence in seeking justice for Neal and ensuring accountability.

Gun violence has no place in Prince George’s County. This tragedy underscores the urgent need for stronger safety measures, conflict resolution programs, and partnerships to prevent such incidents. I will work to strengthen policies that promote safety in our community spaces.

Let us come together to honor Neal’s memory by standing united against violence and supporting one another during this difficult time. We can and must build a safer, stronger Prince George’s County.”