Humane Society of Charles County Announces Dog Runs Closed for 2 Weeks Due to Kennel Cough Exposure

On December 1st, 2024, the Humane Society of Charles County announced the following – Due to an exposure to kennel cough our dogs run will be closed to the public for the next 2 weeks to contain and prevent further spread of this infection.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Mission Statement

It is the Mission of the Humane Society of Charles County (HSCC) to provide shelter and care for homeless, injured, and neglected animals through adoption, fostering, community partnerships, education, and affordable spay-neuter and vaccine services.

Vision Statement

The Vision of the Humane Society of Charles County is to create a community where animals are cherished and no longer need us for protection and shelter.

Our History

In 1975, a small group of community volunteers realized that the existing county animal shelter could not save the animals who were most in need. Therefore, those volunteers conceived of an organization committed to protecting injured, neglected, and abused animals that might otherwise perish without intervention.

Together, they became The Humane Society of Charles County and set up shop in a garage. Incorporated as a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization in August 1979, the Humane Society of Charles County was created based on a deep respect for all life, both animal and human.

From the beginning, we have held a deep commitment to caring for animals and serving the community by offering love, support, and safety to the animals as well as respect for all.

Each year, we provide: compassionate shelter and care to more than 2,000 homeless animals inspire more than 10,000 school children, nursing home residents, veterans, and community members through our humane education provide low-to-no cost veterinary services for more than 3,000 pets in need find homes for more than 1,700 animals save nearly 500 “bottle babies” from certain death through our kitten and puppy fostering programs

In 2016, we launched our Forever Friends Community Outreach program and have provided over 4,000 community cats and their caregivers with free spay/neuter and pet food pantry services.