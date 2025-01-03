Police Investigating One Shot and Killed in Lexington Park

On Friday, January 3 2024, at 11:10 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim and motor vehicle collision.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a residential mailbox and a unoccupied vehicle, with the operator suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police officers performed CPR until the arrival of Fire and Rescue where the victim was pronounced deceased.

No other known injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating the homicide and updates will be provided when they become available.