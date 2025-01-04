UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Woman Murdered in Lexington Park: Ex-Husband Arrested

UPDATE 1/4/2025: A woman in her thirties was fatally shot on Friday, January 3, 2025, in Lexington Park, following a 911 call reporting a vehicle collision and a gunshot victim. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jayson David Pressley of Lexington Park, later surrendered to authorities.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., the St. Mary’s County 911 Center received a report of a car crash involving a gunshot victim in the 21000 block of Liberty Street. Officers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, where they discovered a woman inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers removed the victim from the car and attempted life-saving measures, including CPR. Tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

Someone from the victim’s residence in California, Maryland, contacted 911 to report the incident. They informed dispatchers that the firearm was empty. Jayson David Pressley drove himself to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, where he surrendered to law enforcement.

Police responded to the detention center and took Pressley into custody. He was subsequently transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for questioning.

Court records indicate that Pressley and the victim had recently finalized their divorce. Authorities have withheld the victim’s identity pending further investigation.

Pressley has been formally charged with the following offenses:

First-Degree Murder (Felony)

Second-Degree Murder (Felony)

Firearm Use in a Felony or Violent Crime (Misdemeanor)

