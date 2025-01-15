Restoration Underway at Battle Creek Nature Center in Calvert County

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces restoration to the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary Nature Center began on Jan. 10, 2025. The center will remain closed for the duration of the work, which is estimated to take about six months.

The renovations will include the basement, exhibit room and office spaces which were heavily damaged from a fire in November 2022. The sanctuary’s trail system will remain open during this time, but the outdoor animal exhibits will be closed.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary is a 100-acre nature sanctuary located at 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick.

