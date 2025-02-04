UPDATE: Calvert County Deputy Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Huntingtown

UPDATE 2/3/2025: On February 3, 2025, at approximately 6:13 p.m., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to assist Calvert County Fire Services with a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, Maryland.

Fire Department personnel requested assistance to close the northbound lanes of Solomons Island Road to facilitate emergency operations.

Deputy Gavin Shuart established the road closure at the intersection of North Solomons Island Road and Buckler Road, utilizing his agency-issued, marked 2020 Ford Utility SUV with emergency equipment activated.

During the road closure, a 2021 Toyota RAV4 operated by Fred Carter, 87 of Owings, was traveling northbound on Solomons Island Road when it collided with the marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle occupied by Deputy Shuart. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Calvert County Emergency Medical Services, along with fire and law enforcement personnel, responded to the scene to provide medical care.

Due to the severity of injuries, Deputy Shuart was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 to a local Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition. Mr. Carter was transported by ground to Capital Region Medical Center and is also listed in critical but stable condition.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Master Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact M/DFC Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected].

2/3/2025: On Monday, February 3, 2025, at approximately 6:22 p.m., while firefighters and emergency medical services were responding to a structure on fire in Huntingtown, Prince Frederick VFD Tower 2 and an ambulance came across a serious motor vehicle collision involving a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy.

First arriving units advised the deputy was trapped and had serious bleeding. A helicopter was requested to be pre-launched and land nearby.

Additional firefighters and medical personnel were dispatched at 6:25 p.m., which was reported in the area of 1605 Solomons Island Road and Mulberry Lane in Huntingtown.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male deputy to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The patient in the second involved vehicle was transported to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with Accident Reconstruction being performed. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following: All lanes of NB Rt. 4 at Stoakley Road in Prince Frederick will be shut down for an extended period due to a serious motor vehicle crash. All traffic leaving CalvertHealth must turn left (south) onto Rt. 4. Alternate routes (Dares Beach to Wilson Rd). Expect delays.