St. Mary’s County Authorities Charge Virginia Woman in $15,000 Fraud Case

Lamees Mahmood Ibrahim Coon, 45, of King George, Virginia is facing multiple felony charges in St. Mary’s County following allegations that she used a company credit card belonging to her estranged husband’s family business to make unauthorized purchases exceeding $15,000. The alleged incidents occurred over a two-day period, September 15 and September 16, 2024.

According to court documents, the investigation began when deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of credit card fraud involving a business in Bushwood, Maryland. The business owner reported that the company card, issued to a family member for legitimate business expenses, had been compromised. The defendant allegedly obtained the card details without authorization and used them to make personal purchases over a weekend.

The family member confirmed during a phone call with investigators that they were in possession of the physical card at the time of the transactions. Investigators reviewed evidence that included 12 transactions on the card, with purchases made at various retailers, including Gucci, Southwest Airlines, and Target. The largest transaction, over $6,500, was at Gucci, while the smallest was $26.23. In total, $15,874.73 in unauthorized charges were reported.

Subpoenas to Gucci and Priceline revealed that the defendant’s name, email address, and phone number were linked to the transactions. One purchase through Priceline involved a hotel reservation at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas valued at $2,050.85. Additional evidence included photographs of transaction details from Gucci, showing items such as a $1,790 pair of Gucci Signoria Ankle Boots, a $440 belt, and a $2,200 GG Matelassé shoulder bag. These purchases were all made using the compromised American Express card.

The defendant is charged with three counts of Credit Card Personation ($1,500–$25,000), one count of Use/Disclose Credit Card Numbers, and three counts of Theft: $1,500–$25,000. All charges are felonies, each carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison and fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. In the statement of charges, the investigating officer stated that the defendant knowingly used the credit card details without authorization to make personal purchases.

A criminal summons was issued on January 30, 2025, ordering the defendant to appear for a preliminary inquiry at the St. Mary’s District Court on March 14, 2025. Authorities have advised the defendant of her right to legal representation and warned that failure to appear in court could result in an arrest warrant being issued. The case remains open, with further proceedings expected.

