One Transported with Life-Threatening Injuries After Collision Involving Moped in Leonardtown

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Third Base located at 28085 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a moped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a moped and the rider in the middle of the roadway, with the striking vehicle off the roadway.

Emergency medical services requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby, however, the flight was canceled after medics reported CPR was in progress.

The patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Point Lookout Road will remain closed for an extended period of time. Updates will be provided when they become available.

