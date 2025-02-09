Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision on Great Mills Road That Killed Lexington Park Woman

UPDATE 2/10/2025: Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

At approximately 2:29 p.m., police responded to the area of the Crossroads Apartments in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a two-vehicle collision involving a 2015 Nissan Armada and a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

A preliminary investigation determined that both vehicles were traveling in lane two of Great Mills Road toward Westbury Boulevard when the Nissan, driven by Zykera Sharnae Shubrooks-Nunley, 20, of Lexington Park, struck the rear of the Chevrolet, operated by Kathy Mae Davis, 59, of Lexington Park.

The impact forced the Chevrolet into a utility pole, causing it to overturn and eject the driver.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Shubrooks-Nunley was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators believe that speed and driver error were contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Corporal Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 2328.

2/9/2025: On Sunday, February 9, 2025, at approximately 2:33 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to 21401 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with ejection, entrapment, and CPR in progress.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a two vehicle collision with no entrapment and one patient confirmed to be ejected and not breathing with CPR in progress.

Emergency medical personnel and firefighters performed CPR and life-saving measures for 30 minutes before pronouncing one victim deceased on the scene.

One operator of the SUV was evaluated for minor/non-life-threatening injuries on the scene by EMS. It is unknown if they were transported or signed refusal forms.

Police are investigating the serious motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

One male subject was taken into custody for unknown reasons on the scene.

Great Mills Road at Suburban Drive and Quatman Road will remain closed for multiple hours for the investigation. Use Pegg Road, Forest Run Drive and Westbury Boulevard as detour routes.

