Police Investigating Man Reportedly Shot in Indian Head

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at approximately 6:35 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3000 block of Reeder Place in Indian Head, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 52-year-old male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The victim stating while travelling on foot on in the area of Chicamuxen Road and Stump Neck Road when the suspect in a grey Chevrolet SUV pulled along side the victim and began firing at him.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Capital Region Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office along with Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating the assault.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.