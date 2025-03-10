Juvenile Killed After Police-Involved Collision Prince George’s County

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved fatal collision that occurred in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County, Maryland on Friday night.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Friday, March 7, 2025, at approximately 6:25 pm, an officer with the District Heights Police Department (DHPD) attempted a traffic stop on an Infiniti SUV in the 6000 block of Marlboro Pike.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped, then fled from the officer onto Addison Road South, driving northbound. The officer lost sight of the Infiniti and relayed a description of the car over the radio.

Moments later, a DHPD officer and a Capitol Heights Police Department (CHPD) officer encountered the Infiniti, activated their emergency equipment, and attempted to stop the car on Addison Road South.

A short time later, the driver of the Infiniti collided with four vehicles in the 1200 block of Addison Road South.



The driver was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman and juvenile that occupied one of the cars struck by the Infiniti, were transported to area hospitals. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The occupants of the remaining cars involved in the crash remained on scene with minor injuries.

The involved officers were equipped with body-worn camera and two vehicles were equipped with dash cameras. The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected]. The IID will generally release the name of the involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol.

The decedent has been identified as a juvenile and in accordance with juvenile privacy laws, their identity is being withheld. IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident.

There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

This is the third fatal chase in the county within the past two months.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal police-involved pedestrian collision that occurred on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision following an attempted traffic stop that occurred in Chillum, Prince George’s County, Maryland on Friday, February 28, 2025.