Suspects Arrested Following Citizen Armed Robbery in Waldorf

Patrol officers and Detectives quickly apprehend violent suspects

On March 19, at approximately 1:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 1100 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with a male who reported that he and his girlfriend, who is 9 months pregnant, were walking in the area when a burgundy-colored passenger car suddenly drove up beside them and three males exited the car; two of the males were armed with guns. Another male, the driver of the vehicle, remained in the car.

The suspects demanded the male victim’s coat and shoes. When he did not immediately comply, the armed suspects threatened to shoot and kill the male and his girlfriend. The male victim complied and removed his coat and tennis shoes. The suspects then demanded the female victim’s cell phone. When she did not immediately comply, the driver of the vehicle told the armed males to “slap her or shoot her.” The suspects quickly got back in the car and fled without obtaining the female victim’s phone. The victims then called 9-1-1. Patrol officers and detectives immediately responded and as officers were interviewing the victims, the suspects drove back to the area where the victims noticed the burgundy car and told officers. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver did not pull over.

As the suspect vehicle continued driving, officers observed a black coat and tennis shoes discarded in the middle of the roadway. The suspect vehicle eventually stopped in the area of Reeves Place where officers gave verbal commands to the occupants to surrender. Three of the suspects complied and were arrested without further incident. Another suspect fled from the car and escaped. The coat and tennis shoes were recovered and confirmed to have belonged to the victims.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Jontez Davon Dorsey, age 25 of Waldorf; Marquise Antoine Taylor, age 25, of Waldorf; and a 17-year-old male from Waldorf. They were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. The juvenile was charged as an adult. They are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Detectives have identified the suspect who fled as Jaquan Dorsey, 21, of Waldorf and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Detective Caywood is investigating.