UPDATE: One in Custody After Attempting to Enter Little Flower School and Assaulting Staff, Police Officers

3/25/2025: Police responded to Little Flower School a short time before 8:00 a.m., for a male causing a disturbance. At this time, no active danger to the staff or children are active.

The suspect is in custody.

One staff member was assaulted, however, injuries are unknown at this time. No weapons reported

At 7:46 a.m., a 911 caller reported a black male on a bicycle appeared to be weaving in and out of the travel lanes of Point Lookout Road near Walk This Way Court, attempting to get hit by vehicles.

2 minutes later, staff at Little Flower School called 911 and reported a black male wearing a black jacket, with khaki’s, and a hat was refusing to leave while making attempts to gain access to the building.

Staff placed the building on lockdown. The suspect reportedly assaulted one staff member before fleeing on the bicycle.

The suspect was located in the area of Point Lookout Road and Flat Iron Road, where the suspect began fighting police officers. A signal 13 (Officer in trouble) was alerted for any nearby/available police officer to respond and assist.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and assisted.

