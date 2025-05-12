Three Washington DC Men Charged After String of ATM Robberies While Using Firefighting Tools

UPDATE 5/12/2025: Criminal Indictments have been filed for Jeff Allen Crews, age 33 of Washington D.C., and Maurice Antwan Roots age 34 of Washington D.C.

Roots has been charged with Robbery, Conspiracy-Robbery, and Assault 2nd Degree.

Crews is charged with the following.

Armed Robbery (Felony) – 1 count Conspiracy-Armed Robbery (Misdemeanor) – 1 count Conspiracy-Robbery (Misdemeanor) – 5 counts Robbery (Felony) – 6 counts Assault First Degree (felony) – 1 count Assault Second Degree (Misdemeanor) – 7 counts

Following an extensive investigation, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Unit identified and charged three men in connection with multiple ATM robberies in the county since late January of 2025.

The suspects are 34-year-old Maurice Roots of Washington, DC, 33-year-old Jeff Crews of Washington, DC, and 39-year-old David Jerome Walker of Washington, DC.

This months’ long investigation led by the PGPD Robbery Unit also included assistance from detectives assigned to the Carjacking Interdiction Unit, Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team and Narcotic Enforcement Division.

On March 19, 2025, the PGPD’s Fugitive Unit located and arrested Roots in the Clinton area. With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, Crews and Walker were also arrested on March 19, 2025, in Washington, DC.

MPDC officers served multiple search warrants on the suspects’ residences, resulting in the recovery of cash and firearms. Additional evidence was also recovered including multiple vehicles.

PGPD Robbery Unit detectives have charged Crews and Walker for a string of five ATM robberies and one attempted robbery at convenience stores beginning on January 29, 2025, through February 22, 2025.

Roots is currently charged in connection with the robbery on February 22, 2025. Additional charges against all three suspects are pending. They are suspected in additional ATM robberies.

The investigation revealed the suspects targeted ATMs at businesses across the county. In the five completed robberies, the suspects used hydraulic rescue tools, commonly called the “jaws of life” and a Halligan bar, to break into the machines and steal tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Detectives estimate that approximately $200,000 was stolen during these robberies.

The robberies linked to Crews and Walker:

January 29, 2025:

7-Eleven in the 1400 block of Cherry Hill Road in Beltsville

7-Eleven in the hundred block of Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro

February 1, 2025:

7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham

February 6, 2025:

7-Eleven in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill

February 19, 2025:

7-Eleven in the 11300 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville

The robbery linked to Crews, Walker and Roots:

February 22, 2025:

7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Lanham Severn Road in Lanham