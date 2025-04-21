EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Police Say Waldorf Man Strangled to Death His Girlfriend and Buried her Near Cedarville State Park

UPDATE 4/21/2025: Authorities in Prince George’s County have arrested and charged Rolvin Eduardo Barerra-Barerra, 37, of Waldorf, as an accessory after the fact in connection with the murder of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, 23, who had been missing since the end of March.

According to court documents, the charges stem from the disappearance and death of a the young Waldorf woman, whose body was discovered buried in a secluded area near Cedarville State Park on April 17, 2025. Investigators say the woman was murdered by her boyfriend, 24-year-old Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, who was taken into custody out of state and is pending extradition to Charles County.

Barerra-Barerra, the uncle of the primary suspect, now faces two serious charges: one felony count of being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, and one misdemeanor count of altering physical evidence. He was denied bond during a hearing on April 21, 2025, and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

The investigation began on April 2, 2025, when Barrera Rosa reported his girlfriend missing from their shared home on Adams Court in Waldorf. Surveillance footage revealed that the victim had entered her residence on March 31 but was never seen leaving. Detectives later identified suspicious behavior on April 1, including Barrera Rosa moving a large plastic bin to his truck after a violent altercation was reported between the couple.

Cell phone records played a crucial role in the investigation. They revealed that Barrera Rosa contacted his uncle, Barerra-Barerra, while traveling to Glen Dale, Prince George’s County, on April 1. The two then traveled together to a grocery store in Brandywine before heading toward Cedarville State Park. Surveillance footage from the store shows Barerra-Barerra placing an item — which he later admitted was a shovel — into his nephew’s Toyota 4Runner before both men entered the vehicle.

In a recorded interview on April 17, Barerra-Barerra told investigators he was informed by his nephew that the young woman had been killed by strangulation, and that he had assisted by helping to bury her body. Authorities say this statement and the supporting digital evidence implicate Barerra-Barerra as an accessory to the crime.

The body was later recovered near Cedarville State Park and has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

“While this was not the outcome anyone hoped for, we are grateful for the work of our detectives and law enforcement partners,” said Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry in a statement. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

Barerra-Barerra’s case remains open, and a trial date has not yet been set.

UPDATE 4/18/2025: On April 17, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department, located a body believed to be Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, who disappeared from her Waldorf home on March 31, 2025, and was reported missing on April 2, 2025, by her boyfriend. Since April 2, detectives have continued to follow leads, interview witnesses, and review digital evidence in an attempt to locate Guerra. Those leads led detectives to the area of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County. During the search of a heavily wooded area of the park, detectives located a body believed to be Guerra, who had been buried. The location of where the body was recovered is technically outside of Cedarville State Forest; however, you must drive through the forest to get to the location.

Following the discovery, detectives immediately obtained an arrest warrant for her boyfriend, Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, 24 of Waldorf, charging him with her murder. Barrera Rosa is currently in custody out of the state, pending his return to Charles County. Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department charged Rosa’s uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra, 37, of Waldorf, as an accessory for actions he took in Prince George’s County following her murder. Berrera was arrested and is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry said in a statement, “While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra. On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends.”

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the disappearance of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, age 23, of Waldorf, who was reported missing by her boyfriend on April 2nd, 2025.

Guerra was last physically seen on the evening of March 31st, 2025, at her residence on Adams Court in Waldorf, where she lives with several individuals, including her boyfriend, who is the father of her two children.

During the investigation, detectives identified unusual and suspicious activity at Guerra’s residence the day after she was last seen.

Due to the nature of the circumstances, foul play is suspected in Guerra’s disappearance. Detectives obtained a search warrant for her home, but she was not located.

A family vehicle, believed to be involved in the case – a red Toyota 4Runner – was at her house on the day she was reported missing.

Detectives are working diligently to develop additional information and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with knowledge of Guerra’s whereabouts or who may have seen the Toyota 4Runner between March 31 and April 2nd, 2025, including areas that are isolated and or remote, is asked to contact Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494 or submit a tip anonymously through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

During the search of her residence, detectives located federal documents belonging to Guerra’s boyfriend that appeared to be counterfeit.

Detectives reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to verify his identity, where it was learned the documents were fraudulent and he was not in the country legally. Representatives from ICE responded and took custody of him.

Police stated that, at this time, no additional details can be provided to the public. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

