UPDATE: Body of Woman Believed to be Lesbia Ramirez Guerra Located: Arrest Warrants Obtained for Two Suspects

UPDATE 4/18/2025: On April 17, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department, located a body believed to be Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, who disappeared from her Waldorf home on March 31, 2025, and was reported missing on April 2, 2025, by her boyfriend. Since April 2, detectives have continued to follow leads, interview witnesses, and review digital evidence in an attempt to locate Guerra. Those leads led detectives to the area of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County. During the search of a heavily wooded area of the park, detectives located a body believed to be Guerra, who had been buried.

Following the discovery, detectives immediately obtained an arrest warrant for her boyfriend, Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, 24 of Waldorf, charging him with her murder. Barrera Rosa is currently in custody out of the state, pending his return to Charles County. Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department charged Rosa’s uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra, 37, of Waldorf, as an accessory for actions he took in Prince George’s County following her murder. Berrera was arrested and is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry said in a statement, “While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra. On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends.”

A mugshot of Keycy Rosa is not available at this time and will be released once he is in the Charles County Detention Center.



The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the disappearance of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, age 23, of Waldorf, who was reported missing by her boyfriend on April 2nd, 2025.

Guerra was last physically seen on the evening of March 31st, 2025, at her residence on Adams Court in Waldorf, where she lives with several individuals, including her boyfriend, who is the father of her two children.

During the investigation, detectives identified unusual and suspicious activity at Guerra’s residence the day after she was last seen.

Due to the nature of the circumstances, foul play is suspected in Guerra’s disappearance. Detectives obtained a search warrant for her home, but she was not located.

A family vehicle, believed to be involved in the case – a red Toyota 4Runner – was at her house on the day she was reported missing.

Detectives are working diligently to develop additional information and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with knowledge of Guerra’s whereabouts or who may have seen the Toyota 4Runner between March 31 and April 2nd, 2025, including areas that are isolated and or remote, is asked to contact Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494 or submit a tip anonymously through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

During the search of her residence, detectives located federal documents belonging to Guerra’s boyfriend that appeared to be counterfeit.

Detectives reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to verify his identity, where it was learned the documents were fraudulent and he was not in the country legally. Representatives from ICE responded and took custody of him.

Police stated that, at this time, no additional details can be provided to the public. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

