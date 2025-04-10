Loaded Gun Discharges in Billingsley Elementary School Classroom, No Injuries Reported

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Released the Following Statement: At approximately 10:24 AM this morning, a 9-year-old student at Billingsley Elementary accidentally discharged a loaded handgun, during class, while reaching into their book bag to retrieve a paper. The bag was in the students lap at that time. The teacher and a school resource officer who was nearby responded immediately and the gun was recovered from the book bag.

No one was injured.

It is not clear at this time who the firearm belongs to and why it was in their book bag. We are looking into the possibility the gun belonged to a relative who was visiting.

The investigation is ongoing.

4/10/2024: A loaded handgun discharged inside a classroom at Billingsley Elementary School on Thursday, April 10, 2025, prompting an early dismissal and a response from school officials and law enforcement. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to a statement from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), the incident occurred when a student, while searching for a paper in their book bag, unintentionally caused a loaded handgun to discharge. Preliminary information indicates the student brought the firearm from home. The school’s resource officer (SRO) was on site and responded immediately.

“All students are safe and accounted for,” CCPS officials said. “The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority.”

The school was dismissed at noon, and all other schools in the county continued normal operations.

Officials say the student told investigators there was no intent to harm anyone. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the matter.

School administrators initially sent out a brief message earlier in the day to alert parents and staff, and later followed up with additional details once the situation was stabilized.

More updates will be provided as they become available.

