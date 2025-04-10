Lexington Park Man Faces Multiple Charges After Pointing Loaded Rifle at Deputy

Dajuan Emanuel Fletcher, 32, of Lexington Park, is facing four criminal charges, including first-degree assault and firearm use during a felony, after sheriff’s deputies say he pointed a loaded AR-style rifle at one of them during a response to his apartment earlier this week.

Fletcher was arrested on April 8, 2025, and remains held without bond following an initial court appearance in the District Court for St. Mary’s County. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6, 2025.

According to the statement of probable cause filed by Deputy Shawn Shelko of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on April 7, 2025, at approximately 7:12 p.m. when Fletcher called 911 from his apartment on Morning Dew Lane. During the call, he stated, “he couldn’t find his phone,” despite being on it, and said he “did not know what was going on.” He also told the dispatcher that he had just woken up from a nap and noticed things missing from his apartment, including what he described as a “small AR gun.”

Deputy Shelko arrived at the residence around 7:24 p.m. and was joined by Deputy A. Ocasio. Shelko reported that he knocked on the door and identified himself, saying through the door, “I’m with the Sheriff’s Office. Everything okay?”

The deputy said Fletcher then demanded several times from inside the apartment that they open his door. While standing in the stairwell, Shelko said he heard what he recognized as the sound of a “charging handle being used to load an AR-style rifle.”

Moments later, the apartment door unlocked and opened. Deputy Shelko reported seeing a bright flashlight beam coming from inside the apartment, which was briefly aimed at Deputy Ocasio, blinding him. Ocasio was positioned on the stairs just outside the door. According to Shelko, once Fletcher lowered the light, Deputy Ocasio “could tell the item was a firearm” as Fletcher retreated back inside.

Fletcher reappeared moments later without a firearm and invited the deputies inside, stating he needed to retrieve a shirt. Once inside the apartment, Deputy Shelko immediately noticed a black AR rifle with a black strap lying on the carpet in the middle of the living room. He secured the weapon, noting it contained a 10-round magazine loaded with nine rounds of .300 Blackout ammunition and had one round chambered. The safety was off, and the rifle was described as “ready to fire.”

The weapon was identified as a PWS (Primary Weapons Systems) MK-I AR-style rifle. Shelko also tested the rail-mounted LED flashlight, stating it was fully functional and emitted the same “brightness and color of light” seen earlier when the firearm was allegedly pointed at Deputy Ocasio.

During the interaction, Fletcher appeared “highly upset over the recent loss of a pet,” according to deputies. He also reportedly “had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath” and admitted to being “highly intoxicated.”

Deputies confirmed his identity using his Maryland driver’s license.

Fletcher is currently charged with:

First-Degree Assault (Felony) – Maximum penalty: 25 years in prison

Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor) – Maximum penalty: 10 years and/or $2,500 fine

Firearm Use in a Felony or Violent Crime (Misdemeanor) – Maximum penalty: 20 years

Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor) – Maximum penalty: 5 years and/or $5,000 fine

The court held a bond review hearing on April 9, 2025, where the judge continued Fletcher’s hold without bond.

