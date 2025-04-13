Suspects charged in connection with passing counterfeit money, burglary, and possession of stolen vehicles

Detectives have identified and arrested two suspects in connection with passing counterfeit money, burglary, and possessing stolen vehicles. On February 24, 2025, a lone male suspect used a counterfeit bill at a fast-food drive-through located on Mall Circle in Waldorf. The cashier recognized the bill as fraudulent but observed what appeared to be a firearm in the suspect’s lap. The cashier complied with the transaction and provided the suspect with cash change, but immediately contacted the Sheriff’s Office as the suspect drove away.

Officers in the vicinity quickly located the suspect’s vehicle, a BMW, and attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspect fled. The BMW was later discovered abandoned on Mattawoman Lane. Officers noted that the car’s VIN appeared altered, and they observed what appeared to be fake currency on the ground beside the vehicle. The car was impounded. Patrol officers obtained a search warrant for the car and recovered documents with a potential suspect’s name and multiple fake bills within the vehicle. It was also confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from another county.

As detectives worked to identify the suspect, an unknown male, matching the suspect’s description, targeted a storage lot where the stolen BMW was being kept. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect was driven to the lot and gained access several times. The second time, he gained entry into the stolen BMW but did not appear to remove anything, though he left incriminating evidence on the vehicle.

Through further investigation, detectives positively identified the suspect as Titus Zing Mayo, 21, of Waldorf. Niquerial Battle, 21, of Waldorf, was identified as an accomplice. Arrest warrants were obtained on March 13 for both suspects. On March 14, Battle was located by detectives and arrested and charged with conspiracy of burglary, theft, and other related crimes. She was released by a district court commissioner on an unsecured bond later that day.

On March 19, Neighborhood Enforcement Officers observed Mayo operating a Chevrolet Corvette in the area of St. Ignatius and Village Street. Officers attempted to stop Mayo, but he again fled. On March 20, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, Mayo was located while operating the same Chevrolet Corvette, which was determined to be stolen from Charles County. Officers were able to apprehend Mayo without further incident. A search warrant was executed at Mayo’s residence, leading to the recovery of additional evidence –over $12,000 in counterfeit bills and an extended handgun magazine. Detectives also linked him to similar counterfeit currency cases at pizza carry-outs in the county.

Mayo was charged with burglary, possession and distribution of forged U.S. currency, auto theft, and other related crimes. Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if Mayo can be connected to similar cases. Mayo is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective Chadbourne is investigating.