Helicopter Requested After Man is Shot Multiple Times in Waldorf, Police Investigating

On Monday, April 14, 2025, at approximately 4:14 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged adult male going in and out of consciousness and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper-body.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived to confirm multiple gunshot wounds and requested a helicopter due to the victims life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 is responding to land nearby.

Flight medics were advised the victim was conscious and semi-alert, while suffering from approximately 5 or 6 gunshot wounds to the upper-body.

Police are investigating the assault, and updates will be provided when they become available.