New Market Man Charged with Stalking, Assault, and Property Destruction in St. Mary’s County

Kavonte Jackson, 28, of New Market, has been charged with 15 criminal counts in St. Mary’s County following allegations of stalking, repeated harassment, physical assaults, and property damage over a period spanning late March through early May 2025.

According to court documents, Jackson is accused of engaging in a series of violent and harassing behaviors against an adult female victim, a former romantic partner with whom he shares a child. The alleged incidents occurred at a residence on Valley Court in Lexington Park, Maryland.

Jackson was arrested on May 22, 2025, and held without bond until a bail review the following day, when bail was set at $5,000. He was released after posting cash bond that same day.

Court filings state that between March 30 and May 10, 2025, Jackson allegedly:

Stalked the victim, waiting outside her apartment and following her vehicle in another car.

Repeatedly called and texted her, with over 50 text messages and 63 phone calls despite being asked to stop.

Assaulted the victim multiple times, including slamming her into furniture and walls, dragging her down a hallway, and throwing her and their infant child onto the ground.

Strangled the victim, leading to temporary loss of consciousness and visible injuries.

Destroyed property including a chair, drywall, a mirror, and a bathroom door.

Stole her motor vehicle, taking it without consent and returning it only after family intervention.

Several of these incidents were reportedly witnessed by the couple’s young child, who was present during many of the alleged assaults.

Jackson faces the following charges:

One count of stalking

One count of telephone misuse with repeated calls

One count of first-degree assault (felony)

Eight counts of second-degree assault

Three counts of malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000

Two counts of theft under $100

Jackson was served with an arrest warrant on the day charges were filed. According to the bail review docket, his bond was posted on May 23, 2025, and he was released from custody the same day.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the arresting agency in the court documents.

