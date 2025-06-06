Police in Calvert County Make Arrest in Shooting of 24-Year-Old Female in Lusby

UPDATE 6/6/2025: On June 5, 2025, at approximately 11:38 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Patrol Bureau responded to the 700 block of Spruce Drive in Lusby for the reported shooting. A citizen had contacted 911, advising that an individual had pulled up onto Spruce Drive and informed them they had just been shot while parked on Field Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 24-year-old female victim of Prince Frederick, seated in her vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back. Deputies immediately rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had arranged to meet two males in the area of Evergreen Drive and Field Road. A white SUV, occupied by two males, arrived at the location. A black male exited the vehicle and approached the victim’s car. Moments later, neighbors reported hearing gunshots and observed the male suspect re-enter the passenger seat of the SUV before it fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Detectives from the CCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) responded and assumed the investigation. Through swift investigative efforts, detectives located the suspect vehicle parked at a residence on Pine Trail in Lusby. An investigatory traffic stop was later conducted in the 12500 block of Catalina Road, where the driver, identified as Steven Anthony Gilner, Jr., 18 of Lusby, was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation led deputies to a residence along H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. As law enforcement approached, a male suspect fled on foot but was apprehended following a brief pursuit on the golf course behind the residence . The suspect, a 16-year-old male of Lusby, was taken into custody. A search of the residence recovered evidence supporting the investigation.

The 16-year-old male has been charged as an adult with:

Attempted First-Degree Murder

Attempted Robbery with a Firearm

First-Degree Assault

Use of a Firearm During a Felony/Violent Crime

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 21 (x3)

Removing/Obliterating a Serial Number on a Firearm

Steven Anthony Gilner, Jr., 18, has been charged with:

Attempted First-Degree Murder

First-Degree Assault

Armed Robbery with a Firearm

Use of a Firearm During a Felony/Violent Crime

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 21

Sheriff Ricky Cox praised the collaborative efforts of the responding deputies and detectives, stating:

“I want to personally commend the tireless work and swift action of our Patrol deputies, Special Operations Team, and CIB detectives in bringing a quick resolution to this violent crime. Their dedication to justice and the safety of our community is evident in the results of this investigation. Let this be a clear message: violent crime will not be tolerated in Calvert County. We will continue to work diligently to hold offenders accountable and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. W. McDowell at [email protected] or Det. M. Mudd at [email protected].



