State Fire Marshal Investigating Mechanicsville House Fire, Police Detain Man on Scene

On Monday, June 23, 2025, approximately 1:02 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Seventh District and Hughesville, responded to the area of 27097 Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported a house was on fire in the area.

Crews quickly arrived on scene to find a one-story residence on a basement with fire showing throughout the entire first floor and through the roof, with subjects reporting one adult male was unaccounted for and possibly inside.

Despite several efforts to make entry into the residence to perform searches, the fire was later deemed a defensive operation only due to a compromised floor, fire throughout the entire residence, along with a partial collapse within 20 minutes of dispatch.



While staging in the area, EMS reported an adult male walked out of the woods and requested to be evaluated while stating he was the homeowner.

The man reported to EMS he was the homeowner and stated that upon discovering the house was on fire, he grabbed what he could before fleeing into the nearby woods.

EMS began evaluating the man for injuries, however, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office placed the man into handcuffs on the scene a short time later.

No known injuries were reported. Every Volunteer Fire Department in St. Mary’s County responded, assisted or provided fill ins during this incident. Additional firefighters from Charles and Calvert County also responded to the scene to assist.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of Bethany Higgs, and SCANMD.org

