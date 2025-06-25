Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in La Plata

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Rosewick Road and Washington Ave in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a an adult male laying in the roadway unconscious with agonal breathing.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 quickly responded, however, they were cancelled a short time later as First Responders began performing CPR.

Emergency medical services transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Police advised “Please use caution in the area of Rosewick Road and Washington Ave due to an active crash investigation involving a motorcycle and vehicle. Emergency personnel are on scene. The intersection is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted.”