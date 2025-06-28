Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Waldorf

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Council Oak Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a male was struck by a vehicle and had a faint pulse.

Crews arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the patient suffering life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, crews reported CPR was in progress.

The Medical Duty Officer pronounced the victim deceased on the scene at 12:27 a.m.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.