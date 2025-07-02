Death Investigation Underway After St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Found Deceased in Shopping Center Parking Lot

July 1, 2025

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in the afternoon hours, police responded to the Bj’s Wholesale located in the 44950 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported check the welfare.

Police arrived to find a unresponsive Sheriff’s Deputy in their vehicle.

Authorities quickly secured the area, and an investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The identity of the deceased officer has not been released pending notification of next of kin. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.


