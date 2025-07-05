Police in Charles County Investigating a Murder on October Place in Waldorf

On July 3, 2025, at 4:23 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf for the report of an unconscious male lying on the ground outside of an apartment door.

Upon arrival, officers located the man who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers and EMS rendered first aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The victim was later identified as David Leroy Raley, 47, of Waldorf.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

The investigation is continuing.