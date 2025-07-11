Man Transported to Burn Center After Vehicle Fire in Chaptico

On Friday, July 11, 2025 at approximately 1:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Chaptico Market located at 25466 Maddox Road in Chaptico, for the reported vehicle and person on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported a truck and the occupant were on fire with bystanders attempting to extinguish them.

While enroute to the scene, a helicopter was placed on standby with 911 callers now reporting bystanders had assisted the male and put the fire out.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to report the vehicle and the victim were both extinguished, with emergency medical personnel taking over patient care.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with unknown severity of injuries and burns.

Police are investigating the incident. Thanks to multiple bystanders who quickly reacted and extinguished the victim and vehicle, they prevented further injury and possible life-threatening burns to the victim.